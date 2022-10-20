Diwali Gift from PM Modi: 75,000 Youngsters to Get Appointment Letters of Govt Jobs

Making Diwali special for as many as 75,000 youth and their families across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the youngsters the appointment letter of their government job on October 22.

The PM will connect with the shortlisted youngsters via video conferencing as he virtually gives the appointment letters to them. Sources in the government said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked all the ministries to find out vacant posts in their respective ministry and fill them up in a stipulated time.

Union ministers have been told to be present in their state or the place where these youths stay. Around 75 places have been shortlisted where the central ministers and members of parliament will join the ceremony along with those getting the jobs.

While information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be present in Chandigarh, rural development minister Giriraj Singh will be in Bihar, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Odisha and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Rajasthan, commerce minister Piyush Goyal will be in Maharashtra and tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda will be in Jharkhand. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be in Gujarat to attend the event.

During his second term, PM Modi had asked the Staff Selection Commission to shortlist vacant posts along with the details and eligibility criterion.

These jobs are from the home, defence, railways, labour ministries, and banking and other sectors. The Modi government had promised to give 10 lakh jobs in the public sector. This move is considered crucial in the wake of Opposition’s allegations that there is widespread unemployment in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has slammed the Modi government over unemployment in the country.

