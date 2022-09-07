Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Govt Puts Blanket Ban on Sale of Firecrackers Till January 1

The Delhi government has banned the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in the city, said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

“This time there will also be a ban on the online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban," Rai tweeted.

Advertisement

The ban on firecrackers will remain in force during Diwali, New Year’s Eve and several other festivals this year.

For the past few years, the air quality in Delhi has plummeted to emergency levels for several days from mid-October owing to changes in weather, large-scale stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, and also due cracker bursting during Diwali.

Despite a ban on crackers in the last two years, the pollution levels in the national capital continued to remain in the poor zone in the subsequent week following Diwali.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022. The city government had also launched the ‘patakhe nahi diye jalao’ campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

Action was also taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here