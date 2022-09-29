Ahead of Festive Season, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Route to Get 2 More Trains

The Indian Railways has added two special trains on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur route. The train will cover places like Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, and Bina stations of the Bhopal division. Apart from that, six trains have been added from Jhansi to Pune Railways stations and two trains from Gorakhpur to Mumbai. The decision comes ahead of the festive season.

Along with them, six special trains will be added from Veerangana Laxmibai to Pune Railway Station. This special train will cover stations like Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Itarsi stations of the Bhopal division.

Following the high footfall, several halts have also been cleared for the convenience of the passengers. Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai, Orai, Fatehpur, Prayagraj Junction, Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi Junction, Aunihar, Mau, Belthra road, Bhatni, and Deoria Sadar are among the stoppages.

Two special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Train Number- 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train service will depart from the station at 5:15 am on October 19 and 26. The special train will reach Harda, Madhya Pradesh at 15:51, Itarsi at 5.10 pm, Rani Kamalapati at 6.35 pm, Bina at 9.55 pm, and the Gorakhpur station at 5.15 pm the next day.

Train Number- 02106 from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special train will leave Gorakhpur station at 03.00 am on October 21 and 28. It will arrive in Bina at 7.55 pm, Rani Kamlapati at 10.25 pm, Itarsi at 00.25 pm, Harda at 01.30 pm, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.15 pm.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will also get additional ac first class, ac second class, and 2 ac third class coaches.

Veerangana Laxmibai to Pune Railway Station

This Pune Weekly Express Special train will leave Veerangana Lakshmibai Station at 12.50 hours every Wednesday from October 5 to November 9. It will reach Lalitpur at 15.35 hours, Vidisha at 16.40 hours, Bhopal at 17.30 hours, Hoshangabad at 18.57 hours, Itarsi at 19.25 hours, and Pune station at 11.35 am the next day.

