Ahead of Festive Season, Tamil Nadu Govt Eases Restrictions: Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

Days after the Tamil Nadu government allowed all religious places to reopen, authorities have once again eased Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday.

The state government had extended the lockdown till October 31 last month after a meeting headed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. It has now been extended for 15 more days starting November 1. The government had granted permission to reopen all kinds of places of worship in the states on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,040 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,94,089. The number of fatalities mounted to 36,004 with 17 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

>Here is a list of activities of what’s allowed and what’s not:

- Cinema theatres to operate at 100 per cent capacity from November 1.

- Standalone bars are now allowed to function.

- All state department buses are allowed to operate at 100% capacity except for buses headed to Kerala.

- The state government has allowed schools to resume for Classes 9 to 12.

- State government has granted permission to reopen all kinds of places of worship in the states on Friday,

Saturday and Sunday.

- Polytechnics and colleges have also been allowed to re-open. All medical and nursing colleges have already been

financial since August 16 in the state.

- The ban on festivals and political events will continue.

- Government training centers can have full attendance.

- Indoor and outdoor sports training and swimming pools for therapeutic purposes are allowed.

