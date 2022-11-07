Ahead of India's G20 Presidency, PM Modi to Unveil its Logo, Theme, Website on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Tuesday (November 8), the PMO said on Monday. India is set to assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. “The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world," the PMO said in a statement.

What is G20?

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU), a PTI report said.

G20 is a forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, PMO said in a statement.

India to assume g20 presidency next month

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings in 32 different sectors across the country. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

