Is Congress Really Behind Ravi Kishan Fathering 4 Kids? Revisiting Key Bill That May Solve Many of India's Issues

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has blamed Congress for having four children, and said that he would have stopped if the grand old party had a population control law at the time of having them.

Speaking at an Aaj Tak media conclave, the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur was asked about tabling a population control bill in Parliament, even though he himself has four kids.

To this, he replied saying, “it is true that I have four children. So I know the struggle of raising them…..Had the Congress government brought the bill earlier, I would have stopped."

What is the population control bill?

Advertisement

BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam have suggested to impose population control measures and hence some BJP politicians will introduce private memebers’ population control bills in the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Till now, the UP law commission has drafted Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

Under this, anyone who has more than two children can be denied government jobs, place in government departments etc. No person can stand in local body elections or can get a seat in the state’s legislative assembly.

Over 50 per cent of UP BJP MLAs have over 2 kids

Over 50 per cent of BJP MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly have more than two children.

According to information available on the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly website, 10 ministers in the state cabinet and half of BJP’s MLAs have over two kids.

Out of 397 current MLAs, 304 are from the BJP and out of these 152 have three children or more. One of them has eight children.

Take a look at MLAs in UP Assembly who have over 4 kids

Advertisement

Roshan Lal Verma, BJP MLA from Tilhar and Hari Ram, Apna Dal MLA from Duddhi, have 8 children

BJP MLA Madhuri Verma and Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari have seven children each.

Eight BJP MLAs have six children each, including Ram Naresh Agnihotri.

Read all the Latest India News here