Ahead of NSA Level Meet Tomorrow, Ajit Doval to Hold Talks with Counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will hold talks with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of NSA level talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday. Doval will hold talks with Uzbekistan’s Victor Makhmudov and Tajikistan’s Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudz today as India will hold a meeting with seven nations, including Russia and Iran, in New Delhi tomorrow.

Doval will hold talks with his counterparts from the two Central Asian countries at the Maurya Sheraton in New Delhi. On Wednesday, talks will be held with Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of these meetings.

The meeting comes as India is hosting the ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’ on November 10. The meeting of seven countries will be held at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and will be chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

Iran, Russia and all five Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, have confirmed that they will participate in the NSA level meeting.

A report in ANI also said that NSA Ajit Doval will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan. In the evening, NSA Doval will host a dinner for all the representatives. The NSAs will depart from New Delhi on Thursday morning, sources said.

Reports have suggested that the NSA meet will address issues ranging from cross border terror threat, presence of terror groups, political instability to spread of extremism and radical ideas from Afghanistan.

The key agenda of the conference includes: security Challenges post-Taliban regime, stability in Afghanistan, inclusive government formation and recognition of the current dispensation to be discussed.

Two earlier meetings in this format have been held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019, the sources said, adding the third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the pandemic.

Sources told News18 that representatives of most of these countries have boarded special flights and will start to arrive in India starting Tuesday morning.

