Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, Students Trend #CancelBoardPariksha on Twitter

Ahead of the 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’, a section of students this year have been demanding the officials to cancel their board exams, citing rise in covid-19 cases. Taking to social media platforms students posted their demands with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha and #CancelBoardExam2022. This comes ahead of Prime Minister’s annual programme to discuss about exam anxiety, fears, and other issues related to boards.

Many students also tagged the Prime Minister and the education minister urging them to cancel this year’s board exams. Stating that if exams are conducted in physical mode, amidst increasing Covid cases, then it will pose health safety issues for students. A user tweeted,

Advertisement

>Read|After Take Home Pre-boards, MP Govt Likely to hold University Exams Online Amid Spike in COVID-19

Advertisement

Polls have also started on Twitter and other social media sites over the cancellation of exams.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to few changes in the upcoming board exams. Both CBSE and CISCE will be holding boards twice in a new format, the first part of board exams 2022 for the central boards has already been held. Bihar Board has mandated vaccination ahead of exams. Most of the states are yet to share their exam scheduled and pattern.

>Read| Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Modi. The last day to register for the ‘Charcha’ is January 20, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.