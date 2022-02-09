PM Narendra Modi Says Dynastic Politics Biggest Enemy of Democracy | Top Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence about BJP winning assembly elections with an absolute majority in five poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In an interview to ANI, he also spoke in detail on the farm laws that were withdrawn by the Centre after protests by farmers, polarization in polls, his recent address in Parliament, the dynastic politics, among other issues.

>Here are the top highlights from Prime Minister Modi’s interview to news agency ANI:

• I have seen in all states that there is an inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them.

• The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us.

• “Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election.

• When a party is run for generations by a family, there is only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from Jammu and Kashmir, where there are two parties run by two separate families, you can see similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy.

• The government has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority.

• Probe agencies recovering national wealth in corruption cases, government should be lauded.

• When people discuss security in Uttar Pradesh, they think of their troubles during previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in government. Uttar Pradesh saw this from close quarters, women could not step out.

• Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritized security and didn’t compromise with it.

