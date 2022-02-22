Ahmedabad Blast: Security Tightened at Bhopal Anda Cell to keep Vigil on Convicts

In a bid to keep vigil on the Ahmedabad serial blasts convicts, who are lodged in ‘Anda cell’ of Bhopal Central Jail, security measures have been tightened up. From construction of a new watch tower to setting up of electric fencing around the jail campus, several measures are being taken to beef up the surveillance of the prisoners.

The move comes after state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, during a high-level meeting organised in Bhopal on Monday, reviewed the security of the prisoners and ordered to form a committee which will see the security arrangements for them. The committee will be headed the Addl Director General (Rail) and will comprise of other senior police officers.

Read|From Reforms in Gujarat to Making Global Pitch, How Modi Has Been Instrumental in Uprooting Terror

Advertisement