Ahmedabad: Father Kills Son, Chops, Throws Body Parts in Different Areas of City

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has solved a case where parts of human organs were located in different areas of the city as it found that a retired ST officer living in the Ambavadi area killed his son and threw his body parts in a polythene bag at different places.

The son had a habit of drinking alcohol and often threatened to kill his father. The accused father had gone to Kalupur Swaminarayan Temple after killing his son to seek forgiveness from God. The Crime Branch has called this case a filicide case.

The term filicide used by the crime branch means a person who kills their son or daughter intentionally by a mother or father. The word is derived from the Latin words filius and filia(son/daughter).

Neelesh Joshi had been battered for years by his son Swayam, 21. Police said that on July 18 when Swayam launched another attack with an addict’s fury, Joshi struck Swayam’s head with a grinding stone.

The city crime branch arrested Joshi late on Saturday night. On Sunday, crime branch officers said that after the murder, Joshi ran Swayam’s body through the grinding machine and scattered the parts in different areas of the city to stymie detection. Joshi is a resident of Sunita Park Society in the Bhudarpura locality of Ambawadi. Police said that Swayam was a school dropout after Class 10. He was unemployed.

On the morning of July 18, Swayam Joshi demanded money from his father for liquor and drugs. When Joshi refused, Swayam began beating his father. The denouement this time was death. After killing Swayam, Joshi dumped the body’s torso in Vasna, the legs near Parimal Garden, the head in Gujarat University ground, and the hands in Jivraj Park.

“Swayam demanded money and began punching and kicking walls and doors," a crime branch officer said. “He then broke the glass panel of a cupboard. Swayam found a handle of a spade with which he tried to kill Joshi."

The officer said that Joshi kicked Swayam in retaliation. As Swayam fell on a bed, Joshi got a stone grinder from the kitchen with which he hit Swayam’s head multiple times. Joshi told the cops that after Swayam died, he first went to a temple, then to a hardware shop in Kalupur from where he bought a grinding machine.

The torso was found from Sorainagar locality of Vasna on July 20. Two days later, the legs packed in a garbage bag were found near Doctor House, Parimal Garden. While scanning CCTV footage, cops found the elderly man riding on his scooter with the bags. He was later seen dumping the bags in Vasna and Parimal Garden. He later boarded a bus for Surat using the free pass to which he was eligible as a retired employee of GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation). He retired in 2018 as assistant traffic superintendent and was recently employed as an ambulance driver by a private hospital. His daughter, a doctor, and his wife have been living in Germany for about five years.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the cops found him at Gangapur City Junction while he was travelling in Avadh Express that terminates in Gorakhpur, said the crime branch officer. Joshi has been booked for murder and has been handed over to Vasna police.

