Ahmedabad Mother Gives Birth In Washroom, Stuck Newborn Rescued from Toilet

Rescue services sprung into action on Thursday after a woman gave birth inside a toilet in Ahmedabad. The baby was safely rescued by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency services personnel.

The incident took place in Paldi, when a woman suffering from mental ailments gave birth while squatting in the bathroom. The head of the infant got stuck inside the toilet hole. The rescue team rushed to the spot and was able to safely extract the newborn within 25 minutes.

The mother and child, which weighs 1.5 kg, were taken to V S Hospital, and both are in a stable condition according to doctors.

Chief fire officer (AFES) Jayesh Khadiya said they got a call at 8:25 AM. “The teams from Navrangpura and Maninagar were called in due to the complexity of the case. A team first detached the toilet bowl slowly from the floor along with the child stuck in the hole. The priority was to ensure that the child sustains minimal impact," he said.

Another team used a small hammer to break the toilet bowl into pieces so that the child could be extracted safely. The ceramic toilet broke apart completely in 3-4 blows and the child was rescued without any harm.

A senior medical officer at V S Hospital said that the woman, who is in her mid-twenties, had been brought earlier to them by Vikas Gruh authorities for a check-up. “At the time, the fetus was close to eight months old. We also detected a congenital heart problem. Currently, the baby is about eight and a half months old, and weighs just 1.5 kg."

