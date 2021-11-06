Ahmednagar Fire: 11 Covid Patients Dead as Blaze Engulfs Maharashtra Hospital ICU, Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

Eleven Covid-19 patients died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on Saturday. The Maharashtra government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia.

So far, the cause of the fire which has now been extinguished is as yet unknown.

As per a report by India Today, 25 patients were admitted in the ICU at the hospital and several have suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

“It will be investigated if the fire audits were conducted or not. In case it was done, then how did the fire begin and in case a fire audit was not conducted? Then who is responsible? All of this will be investigated," said NCP leader Nawab Malik. Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the deaths in the accident and said he prays for quick recovery of people who have been injured in the accident.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted and said, “Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!"

