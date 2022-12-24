'Reschedule, Cancel Flights Free of Cost': Air India Launches 'FogCare' Initiative | Here's All You Need to Know

As temperatures dipped across northern part of the country, Air India on Saturday came up with a ‘FogCare’ initiative to minimise the impact of fog-related flight disruptions and provide passengers an option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights free of cost.

The initiative will be initially for the flights departing from and arriving at Delhi airport. The airline will reach out to passengers whose flights have been badly impacted and are likely to be cancelled during periods of fog. Such passengers can decide whether to travel to the airport or not, and avoid the inconvenience of long waits, PTI reported.

Passengers will have the option to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights at no extra cost and will also help in easing congestion at the airports.

“Customer-friendly e-mails, calls, and SMS with flight-specific advisories will be sent to passengers on impacted flights, giving them easy options to minimise inconvenience due to fog-related disruptions," The Tatas-owned airline said in a release.

Air India said it is also ensuring adequate availability of aircraft, pilots, maintenance, and cabin crew to be able to deal with fog-related exigencies.

“With a fully trained cockpit crew, that is equipped with the capability to operate in low visibility conditions through the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), Air India has geared up to minimise disruption due to fog," the release said.

A dense layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital Saturday morning reducing visibility to 100 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, recorded the minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said a layer of fog was seen mainly over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar, while regions in Uttar Pradesh are free from the fog cover, they said.

According to the IMD ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow’.

Meanwhile, humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 91 per cent, the weather department said, adding the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

