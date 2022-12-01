AIIMS ‘Cyberattack’: Lack of Centralised Security System Makes It Tough to Restore All Processes Online

Even after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said its hospital data has been restored after the suspected ransomware attack detected on November 23, the institute may take more time in bringing back all its processes online, sources told News18.

AIIMS has almost 10,000 systems but does not have a centralised network security operation centre from where agencies involved in the process of restoring work can run. The authorities want each system to be sanitised, which will take up more time.

Sources also confirmed that only 30-35% of work of sanitising systems has been completed so far. Officials stressed that sanitising each system will rule out any possibility of bug or malware.

The data backup has been completed, and AIIMS may take the final call on bringing back fully all systems online.

Sources said due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers, it has become a time-consuming task even after restoring the backup data.

Meanwhile, the investigators are finding out the exact way how ransomware was entered into the systems. Sources said it is possible that AIIMS may find an official who can look after systems’ cyber security. Sources also said the agencies have advised the institute to take required steps to secure the sensitive data.

According to the sources, apart from the Delhi Police, officials of home, external affairs and electronics and IT ministries, have already been roped in. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Intelligence Bureau have also been tasked with investigating the cyberattack on India’s premier medical institute.

A meeting was also called on Tuesday evening where the concerned investigative and intelligence agencies discussed the issue. Sources said other institutions have similar lapses and have been asked to take action to prevent such attacks in the future.

AIIMS had already said that “data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital. Measures are being taken for cyber security. All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient and laboratories continue to run in manual mode," AIIMS had said.

AIIMS also said the hospital data had been restored on servers and the network was being sanitised.

