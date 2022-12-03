AIIMS Server Hacking: Probe Points To Chinese Involvement; 4 More Servers Were On Hackers' Target

The Investigation into the ransomware attack on the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has pointed towards Chinese involvement. our more servers were on the hackers’ target. A total of five main servers of AIIMS were reportedly targeted by the suspected Chinese hackers.

Meanwhile, four more servers were on the hackers’ target, news agency IANS reported quoting sources. The e-services at AIIMS are still impacted, and the hospital continues to run in manual mode, as its server remains down following the cyber attack on November 23.

The data hacked from the AIIMS server has reportedly reached the main domain of Dark Web from where it may be sold.

Following the ransomware attack, AIIMS has started working on devising a cyber security policy with guidance from investigating agencies. AIIMS administration and other agencies are in the process of restoring normal service.

Delhi Police said on Friday that the forensic images of the impacted server have been sent for analysis.

On Tuesday, AIIMS had said that the eHospital data has been restored on its server and the network is being sanitised before services can be restored. The operation to restore services may continue till next week, said an official.

“Network being sanitised before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," AIIMS said in a statement.

However, all hospital services, including out-patient, in-patient, laboratories etc., continue to run on manual mode presently.

Meanwhile, the number of incoming patients visiting the hospital has significantly increased leading to a rush-like situation as people are visiting the hospital directly since the online appointment is not working.

