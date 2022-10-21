AIIMS Withdraws SOPs on Medical Care of MPs After ‘VIP Culture’ Outrage

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday issued a notification withdrawing all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for medical care arrangements of members of Parliament (MPs). A letter was earlier issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas streamlining treatment facilities for MPs, which was withdrawn on Friday.

The SOPs issued earlier, drew sharp criticism from some doctors at the AIIMS facility, thus sparking an outrage over a “VIP Culture". Soon after the SOPs faced criticism, AIIMS tweeted, “AIIMS New Delhi has always had a 24×7 control room for co-ordination of medical care of patients from all walks of life. Residents and faculty from Dept of Hospital Administration work here to ease logistics and expedite treat for poorest of the poor."

The SOPs issued by M Srinivas pertained to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, regarding their outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation, a PTI report said on Thursday.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had also questioned the SOPs, saying the special privilege to the MPs might come at the cost of ordinary patients.

Some of the facilities introduced for MPs included special phone numbers to speak to the officer on duty, OPD and emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The officer, also a qualified medical professional, will in turn speak to the specialist or super-specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment, the letter said.

