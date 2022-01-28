'Aim to Spread Devotion, Culture and Tradition': TTD Launches Namami Govinda Line of Panchagavya Items

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the world’s richest temple board, on Thursday launched its Namami Govinda line of Panchagavya products in a bid to promote the worship of the ‘sacred cow’ among devotees.

Panchagavya is prepared by mixing five cow products—dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee—and is used in some Hindu rituals.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy attended a programme and signed a deal with 15 hospitals across the country to provide cashless treatment to the board’s workers.

Sales of products made of dry flower technology provided by YSR Horticulture University also began.

“The centre will have 15 different items for devotees as part of programmes by the TTD. Our aim is to spread devotion, culture and tradition," Reddy said. “We use Panchagavya items by using services of goshalas (cow shelters) spread across the state."

TTD’s executive officer (EO) Jawahar Reddy said the temple board in future will set up two goshalas in each district of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to train the youth in making Panchagavya products.

