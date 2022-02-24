Air Ambulance Facility Along Delhi-Meerut Expressway Soon: Report

An air ambulance facility will be available on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway very soon. This facility, once operational, will be of great convenience to critical patients who will be able to reach the hospital in time. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is of the view that there has been a delay in getting some NOCs on the local level. Due to these technical reasons, the work has been delayed. However, the facility of air ambulances on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will start in 2022. Electric vehicle charging stations will also be operational along with petrol and CNG pumps along the expressway.

The National Highways Authority of India said that the work is now underway at a brisk pace. Along with petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and dhabas are also being constructed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. By May this year, these facilities will be available for use to the general public.

According to information, under the fourth phase of the expressway, space has been left for public amenities before the Bhojpur interchange between Dasna and Meerut. From petrol and CNG pumps, electric charging stations, restrooms, restaurants, dhabas, mechanic workshops, marriage halls to children’s play spaces and accessible toilets will all be prepared on both sides of the road.

According to the media report, the expenses of the air ambulance service will have to be borne by the concerned family in case of an emergency. At the same time, it will be the job of the concerned agency to get air clearance for the ambulance.

In case of an emergency, the company will also have to provide the service separately as per the conditions of NHAI. At the moment, there is no infrastructure to even repair a puncture at the Expressway. There is no petrol pump and no arrangement of refreshments. The NHAI has been directed to review and ensure the facilities immediately.

