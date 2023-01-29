Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird-hit

An AIX Connect (previously Air Asia India) Lucknow-Kolkata flight made emergency landing at Lucknow airport after suffering a bird-hit.

Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll, an official said.

As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection, the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest India News here