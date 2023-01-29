Home » News » India » Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird-hit

Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird-hit

Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll, an official said

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 14:59 IST

Lucknow, India

The flight was going to Kolkata from Lucknow. (Photo: IANS/File)
The flight was going to Kolkata from Lucknow. (Photo: IANS/File)

An AIX Connect (previously Air Asia India) Lucknow-Kolkata flight made emergency landing at Lucknow airport after suffering a bird-hit.

Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll, an official said.

As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection, the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 29, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 14:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+50PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta Among Celebs At Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About