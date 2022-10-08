Air Force Day News LIVE Updates: IAF to Put Up Grand Show on 90th Anniv in Chandigarh, Chief Chaudhari to Unveil New Combat Uniform

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 08:38 IST
Chandigarh, India
Air Force Day News LIVE Updates: In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will host its Air Force Day parade and fly-past in Chandigarh, outside the Delhi NCR on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at Sukhna Lake to witness the aerial show. Before the air show, a ceremonial parade will be held at the air force station on Saturday morning. Read More
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on December 28, 1982 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff, a statement from the ministry said. The officer is decorated with PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), AVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal) and (Vayu Medal) VM. Before becoming Vice Chief of the IAF, he was serving as commander-in-chief of the Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of Indian air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India. The officer oversaw various operational deployments of the Indian Air Force in frontline bases in the backdrop of the eastern Ladakh border standoff with China last year.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter Saturday morning and said he will be in Chandigarh today to attend the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. “I would be in Chandigarh today to attend the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Looking forward to it," he tweeted.
“Greetings and best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors and their families on the Indian Air Force Day. The IAF is known for its valour, excellence, performance and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
“Expressed gratitude to the HQ Eastern Air Command for all the Air lift assistance for my State particularly during natural calamities and medical.
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AVSM briefed me about the IAF formation and its defence capabilities," he said in a tweet.
In the first fly-past outside Delhi-NCR, 80 aircraft will participate in a dazzling show on Saturday. IAF's vintage aircraft Harvard and Dakota will also make an appearance in the air show.
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday. She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.
Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8. This year, marks the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The day and its observance is a matter of pride for Indians and inspire a patriotic zeal among the citizenry for the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. They defend the nation by securing the Indian airspace, not only in times of cross-border conflict but also conduct rescue operations during natural calamities. The President of India is the Commander-in-chief of the IAF. READ MORE
Besides LCH ‘Prachand’, several other aircraft including Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be part of the fly-past. Among helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will be part of the aerial display. The fly-past will commence with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will undertake a fire fighting operation using a ‘bambi bucket’ while Mi17 IV helicopters will be performing helo casting. US-made Chinook choppers, which are used for transporting troops, artillery etc will perform Bhim formation.
LCH Prachand was inducted into the Indian Air Force at a ceremony in Jodhpur on October 3. The helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability, and it is fully capable of even operating in Siachen, the world’s highest battle-field. The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations. The helicopter can also be deployed in counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces. The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries. Officials said it would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF and the Indian Army.
Indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), ‘Prachand’, is set to showcase its aerial prowess during the Air Force Day fly-past on October 8 in Chandigarh. The LCH will be among a range of aircraft and helicopters to be deployed for the Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex in Chandigarh, officials said.
The Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new pattern of combat uniform for Indian Air Force personnel on Air Force Day on Saturday, officials said. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.
Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the Air Force day celebrations.
Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force Day fly-past on Saturday at the Sukhna Lake complex here, officials said. The Indian Air Force will put up a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.
ALH Mk IV chopper will fly past in Rudra formation at the parade event, the officials said. There will be a demonstration by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short time at the event, followed by a performance of the air warrior drill team. Later in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.
Recently inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand” will showcase its aerial prowess during the fly-past in a three aircraft formation. Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns and rocket systems, and it is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.
Besides LCH 'Prachand', several other aircraft including Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be part of the fly-past. Among helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will be part of the aerial display.
US-made Chinook choppers, which are used for transporting troops, artillery etc will perform Bhim formation.
The full dress rehearsal for the Air Force Day and fly-past was conducted on Thursday. The city administration has arranged buses from designated places to ferry people to the air show.
