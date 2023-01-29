Home » News » India » Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport

Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 23:27 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe. (File Photo: PTI)
An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.

No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.

The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added.

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

