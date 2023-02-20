An Air India international flight travelling from New York to New Delhi on Monday made an emergency land in London due to a medical emergency on board.

Flight AI-102 New York JFK-Delhi was diverted due to a medical emergency, and more details on the kind of emergency is yet to be known.

“Our ground staff at Heathrow has been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," an Air India official said.

The plane made an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow airport with 350 passengers on board.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

