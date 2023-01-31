Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, was on Tuesday granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala house court. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Mishra is accused of walking up to the woman’s seat in the business class on the Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 in an inebriated state, exposing himself and urinating on her. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on the complaint of the victim woman.

The Delhi court, while reserving its order on the bail plea yesterday, had called out a contrary statement given in the case by a witness, Ila Banerjee, who was seated in the 9C seat of the aircraft (next to the complainant).

The same was reiterated today with the court saying that the statements of the witness revealed that she has not supported the claims made by the victim in her statement, which, of course, cannot also be completely brushed aside at this stage. The claim has, therefore, become more of a matter of trial, the court added.

It also noted that there was no report of Mishra threatening the elderly complainant.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, told the court yesterday that the complaint was filed only because the complainant was aggrieved due to the partial refund given.

Mishra has alleged that the complainant was suffering from urinary incontinence as the bed sheet she was provided with after the incident was reported to have remained wet, proving her health condition.

Mishra’s counsel, on January 13 had, in its oral argument, claimed he did not commit the alleged offence and that the complainant urinated on herself. “I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some prostate-related disease," he had stated.

Mishra’s lawyer had earlier told the court that the complainant’s seat could only be approached from behind, adding that the woman urinated on herself due to a problem that many kathak dancers have, and “when she realised what happened, she didn’t know what happened". “Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," he had stated.

VICTIM REJECTED CLAIMS

The woman complainant has previously rejected the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself and stated are “completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory".

“The allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory. The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application," advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the complainant, said in a statement.

