Shankar Mishra, the man accused of peeing on a senior citizen woman in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight, will continue to stay in judicial custody as his bail hearing had been adjourned till January 30.

Shankar Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody the next day, which was extended by Delhi’s Patiala House court on January 21 for another two weeks. His bail hearing was taken up by the court today, but has been adjourned till January 30.

The hearing was adjourned to January 30 as the investigating officer and complainant’s counsel are not in town, which Mishra’s lawyer termed “unfair".

Shankar Mishra had approached Delhi’s Patiala House court seeking a regular bail in the case. The fresh plea challenges the order of a magistrate court, which had denied him bail while observing that his act was “disgusting and repulsive".

Mishra’s plea, filed through his lawyer Neeraj Gupta, was heard before additional sessions judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla for hearing on January 27.

“The alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive. The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman," metropolitan magistrate Komal Garg had said while denying bail to Mishra.

In its order dated January 11, the court had said, “Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated."

It was also noted that the accused had failed to join the investigation even after a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “Therefore, the conduct of the accused does not inspire confidence," the judge had stated.

