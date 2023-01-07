Air India 'Peeing' Incident: Accused Shankar Mishra Arrested by Delhi Police in Bengaluru

Days after the shocking incident of man urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, the Delhi Police has arrested the accused - Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."

Mishra was reportedly staying alone at a guest house in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru to evade arrest. He is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Saturday afternoon.

The shocking incident dates back to November 26 of last year when AI flight 102 was on its way from JFK to Delhi. The female, a senior citizen in her 70s was seated in the business class aisle when the man walked up to her seat, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. It was at a time when the lights inside the flight were dimmed post-meal service.

According to several reports, no action was taken by the airline against the man who walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi. A probe into the matter was initiated by the airlines only after the woman sent a letter to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group which had acquired Air India in January of 2022.

The Delhi Police later registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 based on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman’s seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

Soon after the incident, Mishra had reportedly paid the woman Rs 15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned, his lawyers claimed on Friday. However, messages between the accused and the woman’s daughter show that the family had returned the money.

Meanwhile, Mishra’s father defended him, saying that the case against his son is “false". Shyam Mishra told reporters that the case was “totally false" and that his son hadn’t slept for 30-35 hours before his flight from New York. “He might have taken a drink on the flight and slept," he said, as per ANI.

