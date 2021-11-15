Air Pollution: Centre’s Urgent Meet Tomorrow; Work From Home, Graded Action Plan to Top Agenda

The central government will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow over the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the chairman of the air quality commission, MM Kutty, will chair the meeting, while the environment secretary at the Centre, CPCB chairman, chief secretaries of Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana and Punjab will join the urgent meeting via video conference.

Sources also said that recommendations of work from home will be the top agenda of the meeting and a decision in this regard is being pondered upon. The emergency response will also include a graded action plan, sources added.

The Supreme Court on Monday also suggested taking steps like working from home, stopping non-essential construction, transport and power plants to tackle air pollution. A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant has directed the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting and make their submissions before the committee formed by it.

Advertisement

Ahead of the hearing, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has told the apex court that it was ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the deterioration of air quality. The Delhi government also mentioned that such a step, however, would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the Centre told the apex court that only 10 per cent of the pollution in Delhi is due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states, while at least 74 per cent of the pollution is caused due to industries, dust and vehicles in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.