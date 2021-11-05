Air Pollution in UP's Major Cities, Including Lucknow, Worsens After Diwali Fireworks

The air quality in many parts of the country moved towards the severe category on Friday after massive fireworks on the occasion of Diwali.

In Uttar Pradesh, the air quality in several cities deteriorated after people burst firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali despite the ban.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government had completely banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers. According to the reports, only eco-friendly firecrackers were allowed.

But despite that, the air quality deteriorated several times more than the average Air Quality Index across the cities, including Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data, Bulandshahr was number one among the 10 most polluted cities of Uttar Pradesh, where the AQI was recorded at 416, followed by Kanpur 410, Aligarh 395, Fatehpur 383, Hathras 377, Vrindavan 375, Bahraich 367, and Lucknow stood at 357.

Along with this, there was a tremendous jump in the Air Quality Index in different areas of the capital Lucknow. Gomti Nagar recorded the highest 480 AQI in Lucknow. The Air Quality Index near Central School was recorded at 454, in Charbagh 329, in Mawaiya 329, in Lal Bagh 168, and 365 in Talkatora.

For the last two years, the AQI was not as bad as it is this year. People have celebrated Diwali openly this time and burst firecrackers fiercely.

Environmentalists are worried about the rapid increase in air pollution. According to experts, the toxic gas present in the pollution can cause great damage to the lungs. Due to the moisture in the air, the smog of firecrackers does not go high in the air, leading to problems in breathing and lung diseases.

Doctors have warned that owing to pollution, people are now more vulnerable to suffer from conditions like burning sensations in the eyes and difficulty in breathing.

The experts have advised that people should avoid going out unnecessarily and people, who go for morning walks, should abstain from it for the next two to three days.

