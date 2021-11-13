Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Have to Wear Masks at Home Too, SC Tells Centre; Delhi CM Calls Emergency Meeting

On Friday at 4 pm, the AQI in the national capital was 471 due to over 4,000 farm fires, which played a major role in deteriorating the air quality levels across the Delhi-NCR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Authorities on Friday advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Here are the live updates on deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and other regions of the country:

• The Supreme Court today hearing a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked the central government, “It’s issue of burning, you have seen how bad the situation is, in houses we have to wear mask. What steps have been taken.”

• SG Tushar Mehta said, “Please don’t take it that government, state or centre is putting this on farmers. There is not a remote intention of suggesting that.” Responding to this, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana told the Centre that air pollution is a serious situation. “Let me clear. We have nothing to do with which government. Question is how to control burning situation, emergency measures, short term plan on how to control this,” the CJI said.

• The CJI said some percentage of contribution is stubble burning, while the rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust, etc. “Take us immediate control measures. If required think of two days lockdown or something, how will people live? Please call for a meeting and take some decision, some emergency measure…You have to look at the issue beyond politics and government,” the CJI said.

• The Supreme Court will hear the pollution matter on November 15 and has asked the Centre to inform the court about the steps taken to control the air pollution.

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at 5 pm. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai among others to be present in the meeting.

• Delhi’s historical monuments Red Fort and Jama Masjid shrouded in smog as the air quality was recorded in the ‘severe’ category today. A layer of eye-stinging smog lingering over Delhi-NCR thickened and gave an orange tint to the sun and lowering visibility at several places in the region.

• Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has said the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency and could be the longest in four years. In another report, it said vehicles accounted for more than 50 per cent of Delhi’s pollution from October 24 to November 8.

• According to the SAFAR, stubble burning has accounted for at least 25 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution for nine days on the trot, starting November 4.

• Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, said stubble burning generally contributes to PM2.5 but this time its coarser particles in PM10 are also becoming a lead pollutant at several locations in Delhi. “This is a new feature in the winter. This is mainly because of the particle growth mechanism due to high humidity at night and increased humidity during the day probably due to water sprinkling which increases the holding capacity of the air. Since the flow is regular, many PM2.5 particles are growing towards PM10 (sic),” he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

