Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Have to Wear Masks at Home Too, SC Tells Centre; Delhi CM Calls Emergency Meeting

Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi was on Saturday morning recorded in the “severe” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 at 7:35 am, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR). A thick layer of smoke and haze has engulfed Gurugram and the air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. Read More
The Supreme Court will on Saturday asked Centre to mull a “two-day lockdown or something" as Delhi’s air quality neared ’emergency’ levels. CJI NV Ramana asked the government methods to reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. “See, stubble burning has contributed part of it, rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust etc. Take some urgent measures. If required think of two days of lockdown or something. How will people live?" the court said. Read More
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday. The apex court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in Delhi and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in the national capital. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, “Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?" Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.
The Supreme Court on Saturday termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency" situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses. “Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
Authorities on Friday advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.
• SG Tushar Mehta said, “Please don’t take it that government, state or centre is putting this on farmers. There is not a remote intention of suggesting that.” Responding to this, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana told the Centre that air pollution is a serious situation. “Let me clear. We have nothing to do with which government. Question is how to control burning situation, emergency measures, short term plan on how to control this,” the CJI said.
• The CJI said some percentage of contribution is stubble burning, while the rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust, etc. “Take us immediate control measures. If required think of two days lockdown or something, how will people live? Please call for a meeting and take some decision, some emergency measure…You have to look at the issue beyond politics and government,” the CJI said.
• The Supreme Court will hear the pollution matter on November 15 and has asked the Centre to inform the court about the steps taken to control the air pollution.
• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at 5 pm. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai among others to be present in the meeting.
• Delhi’s historical monuments Red Fort and Jama Masjid shrouded in smog as the air quality was recorded in the ‘severe’ category today. A layer of eye-stinging smog lingering over Delhi-NCR thickened and gave an orange tint to the sun and lowering visibility at several places in the region.
• Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has said the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency and could be the longest in four years. In another report, it said vehicles accounted for more than 50 per cent of Delhi’s pollution from October 24 to November 8.
• According to the SAFAR, stubble burning has accounted for at least 25 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution for nine days on the trot, starting November 4.
• Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, said stubble burning generally contributes to PM2.5 but this time its coarser particles in PM10 are also becoming a lead pollutant at several locations in Delhi. “This is a new feature in the winter. This is mainly because of the particle growth mechanism due to high humidity at night and increased humidity during the day probably due to water sprinkling which increases the holding capacity of the air. Since the flow is regular, many PM2.5 particles are growing towards PM10 (sic),” he said.
(with inputs from PTI)
