Air Pollution LIVE Updates: At 318, Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' Zone; Lockdown Plan Expected Today in SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution. The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in Delhi have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

“Your projection is as if farmers are responsible for this pollution. Seventy per cent. First let the Delhi people be controlled. Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicle pollution etc.? “We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown," the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said. The apex court asked the Centre to revert on Monday.