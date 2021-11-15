Air Pollution LIVE Updates: At 318, Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' Zone; Lockdown Plan Expected Today in SC

Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 318 and remained in the ‘very poor’ category, according to air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Moreover, the Supreme Court will also continue to hear a petition on the rising air pollution in Delhi and nearby regions. Read More
The Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown against pollution violators and those still plying old vehicles with deployment of teams at 170 locations across the city, officials said on Sunday. The crackdown has been undertaken to execute the city government’s Winter Action Plan against rising air pollution. “We are already working on the winter action plan in our bid to curb pollution. Since October especially, our priorities have been to prosecute vehicles causing pollution related violations, a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said. We are impounding old diesel and petrol vehicles and also checking vehicles for valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates," the officer added. As part of its plan, the traffic police has deployed its teams at several locations where checks are being done to see if vehicles have a valid PUC certificate or not.
According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), people in the national capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 every year, as unhelpful meteorological conditions trap pollutants coming from local sources and stubble burning in neighbouring states — Punjab and Haryana. Doctors say there has been a “30 to 40 per cent increase" in the number of people coming to hospitals with respiratory problems. “We have observed an increase in the severity of asthma attacks. Those with pre-existing respiratory issues are requiring hospitalisation. These are acute effects of the hazardous air pollution in the city," said Dr Vikas Maurya, head of Pulmonology Department, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
The Haryana government has announced various measures including closure of all schools, work from home for employees and ban on all types of construction in four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17. An order in this regard was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority with an aim to curb air pollution in these four districts sharing borders with Delhi and falling in the NCR. The Haryana government’s steps came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced similar measures to deal with the pollution crisis.
With the spike in air pollution in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has kicked in its winter action plan to tackle dustpollution under its jurisdiction. According to SDMC officials, the civic body has taken a slew of measures from sprinkling water on roads and empty patches, mechanised sweeping of roads to strict vigil on violators.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city. Kejriwal, after an emergency meeting on Saturday, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court on Monday. Kejriwal had said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday in view of high air pollution levels. Work from home will be implemented concerning government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices, he said.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution. The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in Delhi have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.
“Your projection is as if farmers are responsible for this pollution. Seventy per cent. First let the Delhi people be controlled. Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicle pollution etc.? “We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown," the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said. The apex court asked the Centre to revert on Monday.
The Supreme Court will on Monday continue to hear plea on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR region. On Saturday, the apex court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency" situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
“Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level,” the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said.
The apex court had asked the Centre to revert on Monday. The top court had asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, “Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?” Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.
Acting upon this on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city. The chief minister, after an emergency meeting, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.
