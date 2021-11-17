Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Schools in Delhi-NCR Shut, 50% Office Staff to Work from Home; SC Will Hear AQI Issue Today

Nov 17, 2021 04:41 IST

Air Pollution: Delhi Min Urges Union Environment Ministry to Clarify on Contribution of Stubble Burning

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai yesterday urged the Union Environment Minister to clarify on the issue of the contribution of stubble burning to the pollution levels in the national capital, claiming that the Centre's affidavit on the issue has created confusion. "In a single affidavit itself, the central government has submitted in the Supreme Court two contrasting statements. One says that stubble burning contributes to four per cent of the pollution in Delhi-NCR while in the same affidavit, the other statement indicates that a meeting was held a day earlier in which it was told that the contribution of stubble-burning in Delhi's pollution is 35 to 40 per cent," he said. He said clarification on the issue is necessary so that the right strategy can be framed to deal with pollution. The minister also said that the data of SAFAR presents a different picture.