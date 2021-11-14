Air Pollution LIVE Updates: At 386, Delhi's AQI Improves to 'Very Poor' Category from 'Severe'

>Air Pollution LIVE Updates: An improvement was noticed on Sunday morning in Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) as it stood at 386. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecasting agency SAFAR, the AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 6:54 am. On Saturday, the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category with AQI at 437. On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 471, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 411 on Thursday and 372 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day on Saturday with the 24-hour average air quality index being recorded at 437, a marginal improvement from the day before. The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was no better at 441, 441, 423, 464 and 408, respectively.

The Supreme Court suggested clamping a lockdown in Delhi as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality. The court said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

Later in the day, the Delhi government announced a set of guidelines to be followed in the coming days after an angry apex court termed the rise in pollution an “emergency situation".

>Here are the live updates on air pollution situation in Delhi-NCR and other nearby regions:

• Schools, colleges and educational institutes in Delhi will be closed for physical classes for a week from Monday because of the deteriorating air quality. Online teaching and learning will continue in schools and colleges. Schools in Delhi had reopened for all classes from November 1, after nearly 19 months of closure due to Covid-19.

• The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Sunday with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

• “There is a surge in patients having respiratory problems. Earlier, 15 per cent of patients used to come in OPD regarding respiratory problems but now 30 per cent are coming. There can be multiple reasons including pollution," ANI quoted Anupam Bhaskar, CMS, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Joint Hospital in Aligarh as saying.

• According to the SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve for the next two days as winds at transport level (925 mb) are slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi. “However, as local winds are becoming calm and minimum temperature is decreasing further, preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants leading to improvement of air quality to upper end of very poor category or lower end of severe category," it said.

• In the last 24 hours, the number of farm fires recorded stood at 3,157, accounting for 31 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Saturday.

