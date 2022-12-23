Covid-19 May Nix Your Travel Plans as Health Ministry Mulls Mandating 'Air Suvidha' Form, Vaccines Again

The Covid-19 surge in China has put India on alert once again, with the Health Ministry likely to reintroduce mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries that are seeing an uptick in cases.

CNBC-TV18 quoted government sources as saying that direct flights between China and India remain suspended and there are no instructions, as of now, to suspend any other flights. They also added that while the Ministry of Civil Aviation is the executing ministry, the final decision will come from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, official sources told news agency PTI that random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries because of the recent spike.

“The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases," an official source told PTI.

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday issued an advisory, recommending the use of face masks in public spaces and to avoid international travel.

The latest guidelines from the MoHFW for international arrivals were released on November 21, 2022, and stated that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against coronavirus in their country.

Passengers with Covid-19 symptoms during travel will be isolated as per protocol. They must be masked, isolated and segregated from other passengers and moved to an isolation facility.

Upon arrival, the MoHFW recommends thermal screening of all passengers by health officials. Those found to be symptomatic should be isolated. Travellers are advised to self-monitor their health post arrival and report any symptoms to their nearest health facility.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during its Winter Session, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that India was reporting 153 cases of Covid-19 daily.

Mandaviya assured Lok Sabha members in the Parliamentary session that the Health Ministry is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation and taking necessary steps. “Covid-19 is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya had said on Wednesday.

