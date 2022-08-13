At Union Minister's Office, Udit Narayan's On-the-spot Tea Tunes Get Thumbs Up from Netizens

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of a melodious performance by Udit Narayan singing “Aisa Des Hai Mera" from the movie ‘Veer Zara’.

Rijiju took to Twitter to share the video of the performance and wrote, “One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call."

In the video, uploaded by Law Minister on Twitter, Udit Narayan is singing the evergreen song and Rijiju can be seen sitting on the other side of the table. The video was reportedly recorded inside the minister’s office.

In another tweet, Rijiju shared his nice meeting with the singer and recalled the old songs Udit Narayan sang.

“Can’t forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se," the minister added.

Meanwhile, netizens lauded Udit Narayan for the beautiful song and thanked the minister for sharing the video.

“Sir knowing your love for music, especially old melodies, this live rendition from Udit Narayan ji must have been a wonderful moment," a Twitter user wrote.

The video was shared on Thursday and in three days, it has gathered over 1.3 lakh views. It has also received close to 7,200 likes and has got more than 500 retweets.

