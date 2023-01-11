'Ajab Bhi Hai, Gajab Bhi Hai': PM at Virtual Address at MP Global Investors Summit | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually addressed the 7th edition of “Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit" in Indore. He heaped praises at MP for its contribution in the development of India. The summit showcased the investment opportunities in the state.

“From devotion and spiritualism to tourism, and from agriculture to education and skill development, MP ajab bhi hai, ghazab bhi aur sajag bhi," said PM Modi during his address.

Here are top quotes by the Prime Minister during the summit:

“India is witnessing record-breaking FDI inflows at this point and has been on the path of Reform, Transform & Perform."

“India’s focus on strengthening multimodal infrastructure is opening up new possibilities of investment in the country."

“Today, India has become one of the most attractive destinations for investors and has even opened strategic sectors like defence, mining and space for private companies."

“Optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost ease of living and ease of doing business."

“Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. We are all working together to build a developed India."

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has imparted greater momentum to it. As a result, India has become an attractive destination for investment."

“In eight years, we have doubled the speed of construction of national highways. During this period, the number of operational airports in India has doubled. India’s port handling capacity and port turnaround have improved phenomenally."

The theme of the two-day summit is ‘Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State’.

Modi said the optimism for India is driven by its strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost the ease of living and ease of doing business, he said.

The key objectives of the Global Investors Summit are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development.

(Inputs from PTI, PMO)

