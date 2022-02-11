Ajit Pawar May Not Vouch for Mask-free Maharashtra But These Nations Have Already Dropped Face Covers

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday asserted that the state government has not discussed going mask-free in the cabinet meeting and stressed that everyone should wear masks until the coronavirus pandemic is over. “In any meeting of the cabinet, there has been no discussion regarding making Maharashtra mask free. Have to wear a mask until the corona is over," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, media reports quoted state health minister Rajesh Tope as saying that the state government has sought information from the central and state Covid-19 task forces on measures to be adopted to make the state mask-free at the earliest. Tope, in Kohlapur, cited several other countries, including the United Kingdom, that have now allowed their citizens to stop wearing masks.

“In the recent cabinet meeting, we discussed making the state mask-free. Several countries such as the UK have finally asked their citizens to stop wearing masks. We have requested the central and the state task forces to provide us with information on how they achieved it," he said.

Advertisement

However, few countries across the globe have chosen to relax or do away with mask mandates in the last few months as cases came under check.

>United States

Last year in May, US health officials announced that vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most indoor settings. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance on face masks, saying that fully vaccinated people no longer need them in most places. It came just over a year since the CDC first recommended that Americans cover their face and nose when in public.

>United Kingdom

Advertisement

In July 2021, the United Kingdom lifted rules on wearing face masks, along with most other Covid restrictions. However, with spurt in cases, the government had reintroduced rules requiring masks in certain places.

>Hungary

Hungary last year announced that masks would no longer need to be worn in public, and gatherings of up to 500 people could be held in the open air, with events in closed spaces open to though to people with vaccination cards.

>Sweden

Advertisement

Sweden has never imposed a full lockdown and has only recommended mask-wearing during rush hour in punblic transport, but the restrictions ended on July 1.

Unlike most countries, Sweden has relied mainly on voluntary measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, though curbs on opening hours for restaurants and limits on crowds at venues have also been implemented, BBC reported.

>China

The country where this pandemic began is now a mask-free nation. China was one of the worst-affected countries in the initial days, but the government curbed the situation with strict lockdowns.

>New Zealand

Advertisement

The prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has received praises from all over the world for its quick response to the pandmeic and making the country a Covid and mask free nation so quickly.

>Italy

Italy became a mask-free and low-risk coronavirus zone in June. This declaration marked a milsetone for the country, which was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic in February 2020.

>Israel

Advertisement

Last year in June, Israel reintroduced to wear masks indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases, just days after it lifted the measure.

Australia

For most of 2020, Australians had enjoyed life with few restrictions. Face masks weren’t required as the country consistently recorded days when no Covid cases were found.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.