Al-Qaeda Threatens Suicide Attacks in India Over Prophet Remark; Sources Say 'They're Trying to Mobilise Cadres'

The Prophet Muhammad remark row has exploded to a level where security agencies are now on alert after Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

The AQIS issued a threat letter on June 6, saying that it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet". All the states are now on high alert.

The letter states, “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments." Swinging into action, the central agencies first verified the letter and then asked all state police forces concerned to be on high alert.

The threat was reflected at AQ official website at 5 on on Tuesday, prompting agencies to alert and assess the threat level. This is the first time Al-Qaeda has come out with names of specific cities.

Sources exclusively told CNN News18 that this is propaganda activity and a tool to mobilise more cadres towards Al-Qaeda, adding that so far there is no visible base of the outfit in India.

Incidents like these definitely help organisations like Al Qaeda to mobilise more cadres towards the them, sources told CNN-News18.

The above mentioned sources added that similar pattern was seen in cases of ISIS also. Just before threat to India, Al-Qaeda had posted threat to Bangladesh government for penalising secular bloggers, they said.

BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad has triggered massive outrage and even invited backlash from Muslim countries, prompting the Saffron party to take action and suspend her from the party and expelling Delhi media unit head Naveen Jindal.

Nupur Sharma has alleged that she has been receiving threats, following Delhi Police decided to provide her security.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that threats from Islamist terror groups such as Al Qaeda should be unequivocally denounced by these Middle East nations as well. “Respecting religious sentiments is one thing, issuing threats based on it another. No religion is so fragile that words of a few can bring down their faith," Chaturvedi said.

