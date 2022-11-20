Home » News » India » Alert Sounded at Jammu Air Force Station & Airport as Suspected Drone Detected

Alert Sounded at Jammu Air Force Station & Airport as Suspected Drone Detected

A hunt in underway by various security agencies to find out the exact location of the drone and if it hostile or not

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 13:40 IST

Jammu, India

The Jammu Air Force Station was attacked last year in June, when two IEDs were dropped by a drone in a first-of-its-kind attack. (Representational image: News18)
The Jammu Air Force Station was attacked last year in June, when two IEDs were dropped by a drone in a first-of-its-kind attack. (Representational image: News18)

An alert was sounded on Sunday afternoon at the Jammu Air Force Station and the Jammu airport after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar reportedly picked up a suspected drone.

Security agencies have been informed as well. A hunt in underway by various security agencies to find out the exact location of the drone and if it hostile or not.

The Jammu Air Force Station was attacked last year in June, when two IEDs were dropped by a drone in a first-of-its-kind attack.

The IAF had tweeted, “Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it had further said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 20, 2022, 13:40 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 13:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Among Celebrities At Awards Night In Dubai

+14PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Krishna Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About