All India Trinamool Congress MDC Stevie M Marak Joins National People's Party in Meghalaya

All India Trinamool Congress MDC Stevie M Marak from Boldamgre Constituency, along with his supporters, on Thursday joined the National People’s Party (NPP). Welcoming him under the party’s fold, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “His (Marak) joining is very important and crucial for us as he has been a person who has worked in Ampati for many years."

“Marak is also a leader of the AITC and this reflects that there are lots of uncertainties within the AITC as we speak," he added.

While claiming that there is tension within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Chief Minister predicted that many more political leaders will be joining NPP in the coming days.

The NPP national chief further claimed that lots of AITC leaders have contacted the NPP and expressed their willingness to join the party.

“We are confident that this is a process that will continue as we will see more and more leaders from different parts of the state joining the party in the coming days," he said.

When asked, Sangma however said, “It’s not that we are trying to claim anything but we are getting positive response from the people as people are showing faith in the NPP."

It may be mentioned that there are reports suggesting that Stevie M Marak is expected to contest from Ampati Constituency, the stronghold of AITC leader and former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma.

AITC MLA and Dr. Sangma’s daughter Miani D Shira is presently the legislator from this prestigious constituency.

Interestingly, NPP has been working hard to open an account in South West Garo Hills district with Ampati being the most significant one.

“This is because in South West Garo Hills, there are four constituencies and the NPP does not have a single MLA. Therefore, as a party we have been working very hard to find a way forward and as I said try to at least win a few seats there. We are hopeful that with the entry of strong leaders and elected leaders and other people also who are supporting us that we will be able to perform better than what we did because last time of course as I said we will zero in South West Garo Hills so we do hope that we’ll be able to definitely open our account and maybe get a few more numbers than what we thought," Conrad added.

