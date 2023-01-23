Sonam Wangchuk, an education reformist from Ladakh, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure safety and protection of the region citing studies that suggested the extinction of nearly two-third of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

Wangchuk, the inspiration behind the lead character played by Aamir Khan in Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, has also announced a five-day long fast from January 26 at Khardung La, the world’s highest motorable road, where the temperature is dropping to -40 degrees Celsius these days to get attention towards Ladakh’s “fragile" environment and melting glaciers.

The innovator has sought the PM’s intervention to safeguard this “fragile" ecosystem under the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, saying if the carelessness continued and Ladakh did not get protection from the industries, the glaciers will become extinct, creating enormous problems due to water scarcity.

Advertisement

“If measures are not taken, industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir University has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate," Wangchuk told news agency ANI.

“In areas like Ladakh, there should be minimal human activities so that the glaciers can remain intact for the locals here," he continued.

Stressing the need for the adoption of sustainable development, Wangchuk has sought protection of Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from “industrial exploitation".

Advertisement

“It is my appeal to PM Modi to provide protection to Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from this industrial exploitation as it will impact and safeguard the lives and jobs of the people. However, I believe that besides the government, the people should also be equally concerned about climate change and look after the measures to mitigate it," he said.

In a 13-minute long video shared by Wangchuk on his YouTube channel, the education reformist said if talks with leaders from Ladakh are held again, it should not be left to the lower levels of bureaucracy and requested the meeting should be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read all the Latest India News here