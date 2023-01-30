Home » News » India » All-party Meet Ahead of Budget: YSR Cong Demands Caste-based Eco Census to Know Status of Backward Castes

The YSR Congress on Monday demanded a nationwide castebased economic census at an allparty meet convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is necessary to know the economic status of the backward castes who are "lagging behind" on social and development indicators, the party said.

YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy said backward castes are over 50 per cent of the total population and the census will help find their economic status.

The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the RJD, both of which have demanded a caste census.

The grand alliance government in Bihar has rolled out a state-wide caste census.

Reddy said his party also demanded the women quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament.

Parties including the TRS, TMC, and the BJD also supported the demand.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 15:01 IST
