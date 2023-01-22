All Problems on Earth will be Solved if Slaughter of 'Mother' Cow Stopped: Gujarat Court

Sentencing a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle, a court in Gujarat’s Tapi District reportedly said that all problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped.

In a recent order, Sessions Judge SV Vyas presiding over the District Court, Tapi said that the well-being of the earth will be established the day no drop of cow blood drops on the earth, according to a report by Live Law.

According to the report, Vyas further said that religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha, and the son of a cow is called Vṛṣabha.

The court claimed that science has proved that houses made of cow dung are not affected by “atomic radiation" and the use of Gaumutra (cow urine) is a cure for many incurable diseases.

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, the court said that if cows get extinct, the universe will also cease to exist. The origin of the Vedas with all its six organs is because of cows, it added.

In its 24-page order, the court stressed that killing cows is impermissible, and called the incidents of cow murder and illegal transportation a disgrace to civilized society.

“Cow is not only an animal, but it is the mother. That is why it is given the name of the mother. None is so grateful as a cow. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and thirty-three crore gods. The obligation of a cow on the entire Universe defies description. The day when no drop of blood of cow drops on the earth all problems of the earth will be solved and the well-being of the earth will be established. There is much talk of cow protection and cow rearing but it is not put into practice," the court said.

It further also said that in the present scenario, 75 per cent of the cow’s wealth has been lost or destroyed, and now only 25 per cent of it remains.

“A time will come when people will forget to draw pictures of cows. Period of more than 70 years has elapsed since we got independence. Not only the cow slaughter has not stopped but it is reaching its climax. The problems that exist today are because of the increase in irascibility and hot temper. The only reason for the increase is the slaughter of cows. Till this is completely prohibited, the sattvic climate cannot have its effect," the court added according to the Live Law report based on the order published in Gujarati.

These observations were made by the court while dealing with the case of one Mohammed Aameen Arif Anjum who was arrested in July 2020 for illegally transporting over 16 cows and their progeny to Maharashtra in inhuman conditions.

The Accused was held guilty under Sections 5, 6, 7 of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 2011, Section-11 (1) (d),(e), (f),(h) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, Section 2 of Gujarat Control of Animal Transportation Order, 1975 and Section 4 of Gujarat Essential Commodities And Animal Control Act, 2015 as well as section-125 (e) of Central Motor Vehicle (11th Amendment)Act, 2015.

He has been sentenced to imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs. 5 lakh.

