All Wit and Humour, Sadhguru’s Twitter Persona Shines Through in First ‘Ask Me Anything’ Interaction

What do ‘Motorcycle mystic’, ‘Biker yogi’, ‘Guru of swag, ‘Style icon’ have in common? They’ve all been used to describe Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru at one point or another. The spiritual guru, whose Save Soil Movement is making waves, had his first ‘Ask me anything’ session, #AMAwithSadhguru, on Twitter for half an hour where answered all kinds of queries: from what kind of dosa he ate to his future as an actor to quintessential relationship questions, and some were even about cryptocurrency.

The questions flew in thick and fast, while Sadhguru was ready with lightning-fast responses following which #AMAwithSadhguru was trending on top for a brief period on the microblogging site.

“@SadhguruJV, cool sunglasses. Where can I get them from?" a Twitter user Ishreen wanted to know. Pat came the reply: “You are missing the man. The cool is not in the sunglasses."

If you have been following Sadhguru’s 100-day lone motorcycle #JourneyForSoil, you would not have missed the ubiquitous all-weather sunglasses. He says he wears them as an invitation to the sun to keep shining for his ride.

Sadhguru has been asked by many how he has an answer to every question without even having to think about it. That well-known quality was on full display on social media. That and the wit.

When Diker Pagui asked, “Should I buy crypto currency?" Sadhguru told him to “wait till I make a Yogicoin. Till then Yoga."

To Anupriya Malpani who told Sadhguru, “My husband wants to eat your dosa and me to," he quipped, “Don’t ever let that happen. You could lose the man."

Vipul Betala would probably not have expected this hilarious reply to his question: “Have you ever punched anyone?"

“Sorry you are late," Sadhguru informed him. “I don’t do that anymore."

He also had a message for trolls. Anand Haridas asked, “What is the one thing you like most about your trollers?" To this, Sadhguru responded, “Their commitment to listen to every word I say."

He included a message for them with his response: “But this time around, I beseech them, troll me as much as you want, but please express your concern for Soil"

‘Soil’ was on the lips of some who asked questions. Zoey Duyen Nguyen asked: “I come from a communist country, where citizens’ needs are not normally part of the government’s agenda, what can I do for Save Soil? How would it make an impact?"

Sadhguru repeated what he has been saying all through his journey: “Doesn’t matter where you are from. Raise your voice for #SaveSoil as soil and ecology don’t have national borders. It is a global phenomenon. Be a part of it."

Adisree, only nine and a half years old, wanted to know: “When is the estimated time of when all the people in the world are going to know about the soil being important to humans?"

Sadhguru told her, “Dear Adisree, it depends on what you are willing to do to make it happen. If yourself and everyone around you is 100%, then we should do it in 100 days as planned."

Arun Kumar, too, expressed a similar sentiment: “Why the government cannot understand the importance of soil and act by itself?"

Explaining the difference between intention and action, Sadhguru responded: “Shift in Intention can happen in a moment but when it comes to action it is a question of pace & pace is determined in a nation by how many people are behind the intent. Stand Up for #SaveSoil to make intentions into reality in a sensible amount of time."

The live Twitter session began at 2 pm and went on for over an hour. Sadhguru, who has completed 40 days of his 100-day motorcycle #JourneyForSoil, has reached Central Asia from Europe and is set to begin his ride into the Middle East.

Sadhguru launched the global movement to save soil from extinction last month. The movement is supported by several international and UN bodies. Global leaders and political parties from over 70 countries have pledged their support.

