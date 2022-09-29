Unmarried Women Entitled to Safe and Legal Abortion Too, Act Also Includes Marital Rape: SC

Sexual assault by husband can take the form of rape, the Supreme Court said in the first legal recognition of marital rape in the country on Thursday, while also ruling that unmarried women are entitled to seek abortion of pregnancies arising out of a consensual relationship at 20-24 weeks.

The top court’s ruling came as it was interpreting the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the related rules visa-vis the discrimination between married and unmarried women to allow abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“All women are entitled to safe and legal abortion… The interpretation of MTP has to reflect the societal realities. The 2021 Statement of Objects doesn’t differentiate between married and unmarried women," Justice DY Chandrachud said.

More significantly, the judge added: “Under the MTP Act, rapes shall also include marital rape… Sexual assault by husbands can take a form of rape."

Details to follow

