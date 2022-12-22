Home » News » India » Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to Submit Detailed Plan with Estimated Cost for Banke Bihari Temple Corridor

Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to Submit Detailed Plan with Estimated Cost for Banke Bihari Temple Corridor

The Goswamis, also known as ‘sevayats’, who perform puja and ‘shringar’ at the temple, have urged the court to ensure that the fund lying in the account of the deity should not be used to buy the 5 acre land

Advertisement

By: Salil Tiwari

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

LawBeat

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The court was also apprised that there are certain ancient temples, which will come within the 5 acres of surrounding land proposed to be developed along with the Banke Bihari temple. (News18 File Photo)
The court was also apprised that there are certain ancient temples, which will come within the 5 acres of surrounding land proposed to be developed along with the Banke Bihari temple. (News18 File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to submit a detailed plan with estimated expenditure for purchase of land or development of the area around the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

A scheme has been proposed by the state government to build the temple area and management. It has reference to the development of the temple area as a corridor, with purchase of five acres around the temple for facilitating ‘darshan’ and puja by the devotees.

The Goswamis, also known as ‘sevayats’, who perform puja and ‘shringar’ at the temple, have urged the court to ensure that the fund lying in the account of the Deity in the Temple should not be used to buy the said land.

Advertisement

On December 20, Advocate Sanjay Goswami informed the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir that the temple account has around Rs 250 crore.

RELATED NEWS

It is to be noted that the entire land which will be purchased in the vicinity of the temple will be registered in the name of the deity.

Therefore, the bench opined that before it examines the plea to utilise the funds lying in the account of the deity, a detailed plan should be placed before it.

On November 28, 2022, the same bench had asked retired high court judge Justice Sudhir Narain Agarwal to visit the temple and submit a report. In his report, the retired judge mentioned the plans prepared by the state for the development of the area around the temple.

The report, however, made it clear that the existing temple will not be disturbed in the development plan and will remain at the same place.

Advertisement

During the course of the hearing, the court was also apprised that there are certain ancient temples, which will come within the 5 acres of surrounding land proposed to be developed along with the temple. The court ordered that those will also be protected.

The court also stressed that the rights of the ‘Sewayats’ should not be impinged in the process of development of the area around the temple.

Advertisement

According to the state’s scheme, besides the purchase of 5 acres, provision of other facilities such as parking area and other public amenities will be made for which the government will bear the expenses.

The court is currently looking into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Anant Sharma, essentially seeking a proper scheme for maintenance and upkeep of the temple of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Salil TiwariSalil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad ...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 15:51 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 15:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures