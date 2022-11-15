Home » News » India » Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Putting Beef inside Shiva Temple

Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Putting Beef inside Shiva Temple

In July this year, remains of 'dead cow progeny' were found inside the temple in a village in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

By: Salil Tiwari

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

LawBeat

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 20:58 IST

New Delhi, India

In his bail plea before the high court, Raheem alleged that he was neither named in the first information report nor arrested from the spot. (File pic/Shutterstock)
In his bail plea before the high court, Raheem alleged that he was neither named in the first information report nor arrested from the spot. (File pic/Shutterstock)

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of placing the remains of a dead cow progeny in a Shiva temple.

Though the accused, namely Raheem, was not named in the FIR, on his and the other accused’s pointing, a ‘gandasa’ and a ‘wooden plank’ used as equipment for slaughtering the cow were recovered.

The other co-accused in the case, namely Asif, Iliyaas, Nihal, and Shahrukh, have already been granted bail by the high court in September.

In July this year, a case was lodged by a sub-inspector against some unknown persons. The FIR stated that when the sub-inspector was conducting routine checking of vehicles near Rasulabad village in Kannauj district, he was informed that in the Shiva temple situated in the village, remains of a dead cow progeny had been found. He was also told that the temple had been washed after removing the aforesaid remains of the animal.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Thereafter, a case was lodged under sections 153, 153A, 295, 295A, 120-B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/5/8 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Police Station Talgram in Kannauj.

In his bail plea before the high court, Raheem alleged that he was neither named in the first information report nor arrested from the spot. Stressing that Raheem had no previous criminal history to his credit, his counsel sought bail while apprising the court that Raheem was languishing in jail since July 17, 2022.

The bail plea was opposed by the Additional Government Advocate who contended that the innocence of the applicant cannot be adjudged at the pre-trial stage; therefore, Raheem did not deserve any indulgence.

Advertisement

However, the bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted relief to Raheem, considering the material/evidence brought on record, arguments put forth, the larger mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution of India as well as the dictum of the apex court in Dataram Singh Vs State of UP and another (2018).

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Salil TiwariSalil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad ...Read More

first published: November 15, 2022, 20:58 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 20:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani, Sophie Choudry Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Blue Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Ethnic Wear Looks