The Allahabad High Court has quashed proceedings against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for a remark against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that referenced a popular dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shahenshah during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked for his response on Yogi Adityanath’s allegation that he was a “sympathiser" of the Batla House terror accused, Khurshid had said: “Rishte mein toh hum unke baap lagte hai…"

The single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh noted that, through a personal affidavit, Khurshid had already expressed regret and had clarified that the statement was made in a lighter vein without any intention to be disrespectful to the Chief Minister.

Therefore, considering Khurshid’s submission that he never intended to hurt the feelings and sentiments of anyone, the court opined that the impugned proceedings should be quashed.

“Regret is tough but fair teacher. To live without regret is to believe you have nothing to learn, no amends to make, and no opportunity to be braver with your life," said the court.

A case had been registered against Salman Khurshid under Sections 153 A, 171-G of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for his remarks at Farrukhabad Kotwali Police Station in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The chargesheet was filed against the Congress leader on August 6, 2019, and the trial court passed the summoning order on September 3, 2019. The case was pending in the court of Special Judge (SC/ST Act), Farrukhabad.

Khurshid filed the present application under Section 482 CrPC before the High Court, seeking relief. He urged the court to quash the chargesheet as well as the summoning order.

To support his case, Khurshid filed a personal affidavit in which he stated that the statement made by him had no real malafide meaning attached to it. “…However, if any person feels hurt, the deponent solemnly expresses regret," his affidavit stated.

