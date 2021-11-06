Alleged Cow Thief from Bangladesh Lynched by Villagers in Tripura

A Bangladesh national was lynched by a group of villagers in Kamalnagar Village of Sonamura area in Tripura in the early hours of Saturday allegedly on suspicion of cow theft. Two other men who were with the deceased reportedly escaped.

Locals alleged that the trio broke into the house of one Liton Pal in the village to steal his cattle and when he resisted, they chopped off his ear. They said that two of the alleged thieves managed to escape while one was caught by the villagers who beat him with poles and sticks. “He was giving misleading information when questioned," a villager said.

Liton Pal, meanwhile, was being treated for his injuries at GB Hospital in Agartala.

Advertisement

Police said they recovered Bangladeshi currency and a mobile phone with Bangladeshi connection from the deceased. “According to the locals here, the thief is from Jamnagar in Bangladesh. There were two more with him, all from Kumilla district in Bangladesh. We recovered Bangladesh currency (taka) and a mobile set with Bangladesh connection from his possession," said the investigating officer.

In June this year, three men were lynched in Khowai district of Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft. The deceased were all residents of Sonamura subdivision in the Sepahijala district.

Tripura shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh, 700 km of which is barbed fenced.

With inputs from Kajal Kairi in Agartala

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.