Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to Marry Soon? Couple Posts Videos Hinting at Their Wedding; Watch

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been best of friends for years, but it took them a Bigg Boss to understand how much they love each other. Post their stint in Bigg Boss 14, the couple started dating and fans were excited to know when they would be taking the next step. Now, both Aly and Jasmin have posted cryptic videos, hinting that the wedding is on the cards and that they will reveal the date soon.

It was Aly who first took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he and Jasmin have informed their parents and that ‘baat pakki ho gayi hai’. He said in Hindi, “Finally baat pakki ho gayi hai (the deal is sealed), Jasmin and I have informed our parents and we are very happy. Only invitation cards are to be printed now but we thought we will inform everyone digitally. So, yeah."

Jasmin took to her story as well and referred to Aly’s story. She added, “You guys watched Aly Goni’s video. So you know Aly and I are ready for this step. We are very excited, and so must be you guys. Now wait till we announce the dates."

Are the two hinting at marriage? A few days back, reports of their secret wedding had ben doing the rounds. However, Jasmin slammed the rumours and wrote, “To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Wedding Pictures’ Mere pyaare doston jab bhi zindagi mein shaadi karoongi dhoom dhaam se kardongi, aapko bhi invite karoongi. Chori chori nahi karoongi, Isiliye please ye sab likhna band hardo yaar. Mein sirf aur sirf kaam mein busy hoon filhaal." (To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Wedding Pictures’, my dear friends, whenever I plan to get married, I will inform everyone and will invite the media as well. I will not hide it, so please stop writing false news. At present, I am only busy with my work).

Jasmin Bhasin will soon be seen in the Punjabi film Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal. The film will mark her Punjabi debut.

