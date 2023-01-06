'Am A Devotee of Ayyappa': Differently-abled Man Walks for 130 km on One Leg to Reach Sabarimala Temple

Suresh, a resident of the Theni district in Tamil Nadu has embarked on the difficult trek to the abode of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala hills in Kerala. But, unlike fellow devotees on the sacred pilgrimage, differently-abled Suresh is covering the long distance on one leg.

A native of Andhra’s Nellore, Suresh lives in Kumbam town in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district. He is on a 130-kilometre trek to Lord Ayyappa’s abode to pray for the eradication of the Covid-19 pandemic from the country.

Talking about his journey, Suresh said he walks 10 kilometres every day to Sabarimala Ayyappan temple.

Advertisement

“I walk ten kilometres a day to visit the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple for darshan. I’m a devotee of Ayyappa since my childhood and also a frequent visitor to Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra. This year, I’m trekking to Sabarimala Temple from the Theni district," Suresh said.

Suresh is among the lakhs of devotees from around the world, who every year, follow extreme rituals to seek Lord Ayyappa’s blessing during the annual pilgrimage season. Devotees fast for 48 days prior to the pilgrimage, then visit the temple donning a garland of Rudraksha or Tulsi beads.

Culture of Pilgrimage Trek In Tamil Nadu

South Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu have a culture of pilgrimage treks. Apart from the Sabarimala trek, residents of the southern state walk to the temples of Lord Murugan in the month of ‘Margazhi’ (November - December) every year.

Thiruparankundram in Madurai, Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi, Palani in Dindigul, Thiruttani in Tiruvallur, Swamimalai in Thanjavur, and Solaimalai near Madurai are the ‘Arupadai Veedu’ (six abodes) or sacred shrines of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

According to the ancient Tamil literature Tholkappiyam, Murugan, also known as ‘Seyon’-son of the warrior goddess Korravai- is the chief deity of the ancient Tamils.

Again, during the month of ‘Thai,’ (Mid of January to February) devotees throng at Lord Muruga’s abodes for the Thaipoosam festival. Lakhs of devotees including women in Tamil Nadu undergo fasting and take week-long treks, donning garlands to these temples.

Read all the Latest India News here